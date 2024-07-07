Prince Harry can't 'use his children' to reconcile with William

Prince Harry’s children may have to bear the brunt of his damaged relationship with Prince William, says a source

The Duke of Sussex, who met with King Charles in February following his cancer diagnosis, has been unable to reunite with his big brother as he also missed out Prince Harry's Invictus Games anniversary in May.

While the ruling monarch is inclining towards reconnecting with Harry, William still believes that Harry and Meghan's actions have deeply hurt his wife Princess Kate.

Speaking with Daily Mail, an insider shared that William has "turned the page" on that chapter of his life where he was once fond of Harry and doesn't hold that much of a desire to meet his children.

“The King hankers for the day when he can see his Sussex grandchildren without the rancor that seems permanently to surround relations with his California-based son,” they said.

Charles wants to have a close relationship with Prince Archie (aged five) and Princess Lilibet (aged three), who haven’t visited the UK since June 2022, like the one he shares with William and Kate's children.

As for William, the tipster continued: "Whatever might happen in the future, the trust that was implicit in [William's] relationship with Harry is gone for good. Even if it is possible that some kind of ­managed reconciliation could be achieved, it will never be anything more than superficial."