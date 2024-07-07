Who will take over the Invictus Games after Prince Harry? Insider reveals

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014

Prince Harry will reportedly pass on the Invictus Games foundation to his son Prince Archie so his legacy remains in the Sussex family.

The Invictus Games were launched in 2014 and are sports competitions for people injured in service. The games have brought the Duke of Sussex much recognition, with the Pat Tillman award being the most recent honor to come his way.

Now, a source says the initiative will be passed on to his son. They told the Sunday Express, "A patronage will one day be passed to Archie so the foundation can be kept within the family. Harry is adamant that the Invictus Games will remain a Sussex initiative."

The tipster also added to the reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intend to take their children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, to a "family-focused" Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 opening ceremony.

"As both the founder and patron of the Invictus Games and Invictus Games Foundation, Harry is very keen to lead by example and bring his family along,” they added.