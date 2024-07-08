Wells Adams pens down a heartfelt note for wife Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams celebrated his engagement ceremony with his wife Sarah Hyland with a sweet tribute.



On Sunday, July 7, the 40-year-old Best in Dough host took to his official Instagram account and marked the fifth anniversary of their engagement.

He penned down in the caption, “It’s been 5 years since I conned this woman to spend the rest of her life with me.”

"Best decision I’ve ever made. I love you so much @sarahhyland Happy engagement anniversary, darlin,” Adams expressed his love for Hyland.

In the post a cute couple photo was also attached, featuring both of them having a sweet moment on a beach in Fiji.

The photo also showcases the Modern Family alum’s diamond engagement ring.

It is pertinent to mention that Adams and Hyland tied the knot in August 2022 after 3 years of their engagement.

In a previous appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, the actress who is starred in the revival of Little Shop of Horrors, shared her husband’s reaction to her new role as skid dweller Audrey in the hit off-Broadway revival.

"I don't do the Ellen Greene accent. But my husband was asking me on the phone, 'Hey, how do you do it? Do it for me!' So I gave him a little preview over the phone of the accent,” shared Hyland.