Jenn Tran gushes over her upcoming season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Jenn Tran is excited to watch her ‘best two months’ in The Bachelorette which will premiere on Monday, July 8.



During a recent interview with People Magazine, the 26-year-old TV personality talked about upcoming season 21 of the show.

“Are you kidding me? I'm not going to watch the best two months of my life? Of course, I am!” she told the outlet.

“I am so excited for it to premiere. I feel like it's so weird that this crazy journey happened, and I am just so excited to be able to watch it back,” Tran added.

It is pertinent to mention that, was part of The Bachelor but got eliminated in week 7. It was announced by the host, Jesse Palmer that Tran will lead season 21 of The Bachelorette.

While sharing about the ‘mixed’ reaction of the public to her being the first ever Asian woman to fill the role Tran said, “I won't say that it's all been positive because racism still exists.”

She went on to say, “I have gotten a lot of hate messages, but along with that, I've also gotten so many people who have been so grateful to see somebody like me on their screen. I feel so grateful and honored that I get to do that for people because growing up, I never had that. I am becoming the role model that I've always wanted to see as a little girl.”