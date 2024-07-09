Khloe, Kim Kardashian enjoys jet skiing with the family and friends during holiday weekend

Khloe and Kim Kardashian seen enjoying jet skiing with the family and friends during their holiday weekend

Kim and Khloé Kardashian were recently enjoying jet skiing with friends and family with a rustic getaway in Idaho to Michael Rubin's fabled 4th of July bash.

The sisters hosted the party and brought their children. They invited their friends and asked them to bring their kids for the gathering at Lake Coeur d'Alene.

According to Mail Online, Kim Kardashian donned a black one piece swimsuit with a pair of knee-length scuba shorts while Khloe opted for a strappy black camisole and a pair of ankle length black leggings with white sock and sneakers.

In regards to Kim’s hairstyle, she wore her hair up in a ponytail while Khloe wore her hair down. Moreover, they both seemed to be without makeup and accessorized with sunglasses.

Mail Online reported that along with her kids, Kim also brought her dog Sushi to the trip.

Furthermore, many chaise lounges with blue cushions were placed along the beach so guests could sit and enjoy conversations while looking out for their children as well.

Quite interestingly, some of the children wanted to try paddle boarding.

As the temperatures dropped, Kim Kardashian changed into black leggings with a black sweatshirt and let her hair down.

The house in Idaho was bought it in November 2020. It is 4,544 square-foot-custom-built estate which features a house with five bedroom and six bathrooms. Additionally, there is a view of a lake and two-car garage, along with a separate golf cart garage.

It also features open-plan kitchen, dining, living area which is leading out to an oversized deck with a huge room of entertaining.