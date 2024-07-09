Jimmy Kimmel updates fans about his son Billy health

After Billy's third open heart surgery, Jimmy Kimmel was giving an update about his health.



In a chat with ET, the late-night host said, "Billy's doing great. He had open-heart surgery; you know he's got the scars and everything, but he's just mentally right back where he was, which is crazy."

"Physically, you know, we're gonna have to be careful with him for a couple of months but he's doing really well."

Explaining the resilience of his kids, he said, "They're made of rubber, you know, everybody says that kids are so resilient and the doctors actually explained it to me which I don't know why it never occurred to me before because they're still growing."

At the time of Billy's surgery in May, Jimmy shared a snap from the hospital with his son smiling in the hospital.

"This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery. We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid," he shared.