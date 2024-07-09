Prince William takes major step for future of monarchy

Prince William apparently took a major step to save the future of British monarchy after his wife Kate Middleton’s fears.



According to reports, Prince William had left Kate Middleton ‘terrified’ about Prince George with his passion for motorbikes.

Back in 2015, in an interview, Kate Middleton had expressed her anxiety, saying, "He's [William] still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it."

Prince William takes major step for future of monarchy

Following Kate Middleton’s concerns, in 2018, however, Prince William admitted about taking the big step as fatherhood had made him more careful.



According to the Mirror, speaking at the Isle of Man TT races, Prince William had disclosed: "I'm a dad of three. I have to tone it down. I miss big trips, for me biking was always about being with everybody else."

William had once said: "I don't know what it is about bikes, but I've always had a passion for motorbikes ever since I was very small. I used to do a lot of go-karting when I was younger and then after that I went on to quadbikes and eventually motorbikes.”