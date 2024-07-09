Blackpink's Jennie issues apology committing illegal act

Blackpink’s Jennie committed an act illegal in South Korea and has apologized

Blackpink’s Jennie has issued an apology on July 9 after she was spotted smoking a vape indoors in a YouTube vlog.

Smoking indoors is illegal in South Korea, according to France’s AFP news agency.

In the apology, Jennie’s company OA said: “We sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable with Jennie’s actions in the content released on the 2nd.”

“Jennie acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistake of vaping indoors and causing inconvenience to the staff. Jennie has personally apologized to all the staff on-site who may have been affected,” the statement continued.

“We apologize to her fans who have been disappointed through this incident. We hope to prevent this from reoccurring in the future,” it concluded.

In the said clip (which was deleted by Jennie but still circulates online), the Pink Venom singer was sitting in a makeup chair and having her makeup done while she smoked a vape.

South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the French outlet on Tuesday that they’ve received a complaint about the incident and will be investigating it.

Jennie is part of K-pop group Blackpink which also includes Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa.

Jennie is part of the chart-topping K-pop group Blackpink along with Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa. She opened her own record label this year to pursue a solo career.