J.Lo finds 'unexpected' ally in Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez has surprisingly found an “ally” in her husband’s ex wife Jennifer Garner.

The hitmaker, who has reportedly been going through a marital crisis with Ben Affleck, has been able to rely on Jennifer who has been “really friendly” with her, as per US Weekly.

“She’s been helpful to J.Lo, and they’ve been relating to each other. Jennifer has been a surprising person for J.Lo to talk to,” a source tells the outlet, adding that Garner became an “unexpected ally” to Lopez.

The support comes after the singer and Ben, who got married in 2022, hit murky shores in May and are planning to get a divorce, as per In Touch.

Later, US Weekly quoted an insider saying, “They can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option.”

On the other hand, Garner was married to the Gone Girl actor from 2005 to 2018 and shared three children (Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel) with him.

After calling it quits, the estranged partners have remained friendly with each other, with Garner being “supportive” of Ben during his marital woes as well.