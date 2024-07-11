Prince William in full 'control' of Kate Middleton routine amid chemotherapy

Kate Middleton's routine and schedules are closely being monitored by Prince William.

The Princess of Wales, who is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy, is aware her admirers are looking forward to see her in Wimbledon, but she has let her husband make the decisions.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell says Prince William is “fiercely protective” about Kate.



Paul explained: “William controls this household and William will decide whether she’s well enough to do this because he’s the one that protects the family - fiercely.

“There’s no way he’s going to subject Kate to intrusion that she can’t handle. He’s so fiercely protective.”

Paul continued: “With William by her side, Kate’s safe because he will take care of her and would never let anyone harm her.

“I think she trusts William implicitly and he has the final say.”

This comes as All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) chair Debbie Jevans drops a hint of Kate's attendance at Wimbledon.



Debbie told Telegraph Sport: "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.

“We don't know what we don’t know. All we've said is that we'll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."

She added: "I don't know who would present the trophies as an alternative – that's something to consider nearer the time if necessary.

“We're staying flexible. When we hear we’ll then think about what's the right thing to do."

