Kim, Khloe Kardashian say no to Kris Jenner's publicity scheming: Source

Kim Kardashian and Khloe have reportedly stood up against their mother Kris Jenner

July 11, 2024

Kris Jenner is reportedly forcing the Kardashian girls, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, to gain publicity through their feud.

After the sisters' recent mom-shaming drama, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch is reportedly looking to gain ratings for the reality TV series The Kardashians by portraying them as sisters who do not get along well.

As per an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, “Kim and Khloé do have some tensions the way most sisters do, but the way Kris is amping it up and making it this season’s big plot line is getting on both their nerves."

They also addressed that Kris wants them to put their fake enemy faces on even at public sightings to stir up some drama.

But Kim and Khloe have straight up turned on their mother because they do not want to mislead their fans.

The insider continued, "It’s not just what they do on the show, they also have to keep up the facade when they’re out in public so that people buy into it, whether that’s at family get togethers or events or even what they show on social media," after which they move on to a new topic.  

