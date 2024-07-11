Photo: Taylor Swift will do anything to supersede Billie Eilish: Mark Bego

Taylor Swift reportedly will do whatever it takes to maintain her position in the music industry.

As per the chat of music biographer Mark Bego with Life & Style, “Taylor clearly wants to maintain the success she’s enjoyed and will do everything in her power to stay on top of the charts.”

He also referred to her recent alleged feud with Billie and claimed, “Even if that means riling Billie and her fans.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after tension between Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish reignited after the latter released a single track called Lunch, which she described as a significant track off her latest album.

Following this release, Billie established during an earlier chat on the Stationhead app, “I am not doing a three-hour show,” which was a supposed dig at Travis Kelce’s “Tay.”

“I’m not doing a three hour show.. That's literally psychotic. Nobody wants that. You guys don't want that. I don't want that. I don't even want that as a fan. Even my favorite artists in the world, I'm not trying to hear them for three hours. That's far too long. That's literally psychotic," the What Was I Made For? singer continued at that time.