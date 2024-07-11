Prince William goes against King Charles to make major decision

Prince William has defied King Charles’ orders by taking a major decision regarding his ‘darling boy’ Prince Harry, a new report has revealed.



According to a royal expert, Charles still misses his youngest son and would like to see more of Harry, but William does not have the same feelings.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Hilary Fordwich has revealed that the Prince of Wales has put permanent ban on his brother, the Duke of Sussex.

"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Fordwich claimed.

She added, "If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry.”

"However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."

The expert continued to say, "Prince William is the most unlikely royal to ever forgive Harry for all his despicable indiscretions.”

"He is now very much seen and accepted as the family enforcer, taking on the hard-line ruler role of his grandfather, Prince Philip."