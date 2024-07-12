Kim Kardashian goes to extreme lengths to look younger

The craze for anti-aging led Kim Kardashian to do unthinkable things; one such thing, she says, was salmon sperm facial.



Keeping in mind her previous comments about eating poop if it makes her look younger, her recent stunt pales by any comparison.

The mother-of-four shared the shocking revelation to Kris Jenner on the new episode of The Kardashian that she tried an anti-ageing treatment.

"I got a salmon sperm facial with salmon sperm injected into my face," the 43-year-old shared as her family was shooting promos for the Hulu show.

As far as the SKIMS mogul remarks about eating poop every day to look younger, she later told Allure, "I was kind of joking," adding, "But now that I think about it, I would probably eat ---- if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you'll look younger.'"

However, Kim was not the first celebrity to try this method to look younger. Jennifer Aniston previously told WSJ Magazine about applying the sperm on the face.

"First of all, I said, 'Are you serious? How do you get salmon's sperm?'" she continued. "Salmon [semen] has been shown to improve skin, hydration, plumpness, texture, and wrinkles."

Not only this, the Friends actress doubled down on peptide injections to be the "future" of anti-aging.