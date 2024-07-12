Sabrina Carpenter reveals top strategy for writing song lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter revealed that she adds a 'punchline' into her song’s lyrics.



On Thursday, July 7, the 25-year-old singer appeared on the latest episode of Hot Ones.

During the show the Please Please singer was inquired about her strategy of writing compelling lyrics similar to those in her song Expresso.

Carpenter told the host Sean Evans, "I do like to pay attention to... if people can understand lyrics.”

“So much of what I like is the punchline,” she added.

She went on to say, “If people don’t know the punchline, it’s like, waste. That’s how I feel about 'me espresso.' I’ve heard a lot of people that were like, ‘She should’ve said, "That’s that blonde espresso, duh."'"

The Expresso singer further said, "And I’m like, ‘Well, yes. That is another song as well that deserves its spot in the world, but this one for me … ‘me espresso’ just felt like the right thing to say, and it rhymes with the line before it."

For those unversed, Expresso was released on April 12 and spent 12 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Moreover. the hit song which Carpenter performed live for the first time during her set at the Coachella music festival, also peaked at No. 3 on the chart.