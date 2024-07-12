Ben Affleck spotted without his wedding ring amid supposed marital issues

Ben Affleck was photographed while not wearing his wedding ring after spending the Fourth of July weekend without Jennifer Lopez, amid their supposed marital issues.

It is pertinent to mention that the Gone Girl actor was seen driving to his office with a bare left hand in Los Angeles, Calif, on Wednesday.

According to the photos obtained by Page Six, Affleck sat in the driver’s seat while he squinted and futzed with something on his dashboard with his right hand and held onto the wheel with his left hand.

In regards to Affleck’s outfit, he went for a casual office look as he wore a light blue button-up collared shirt with a dark blue blazer over it.

Furthermore, as per the reports by Page Six, Ben was wearing his wedding ring on and off over the last few months ever since he moved out of the marital home he shares with Lopez and into a rental in Brentwood, Calif.

As far as Jennifer is concerned, she has also been spotted with and without her wedding ring, amid rumblings of marital issues.

Daily Mail reported, Lopez was also photographed going shopping with her manager, Benny Medina, and her child, Emme, among other pals, last weekend while Affleck didn’t join Lopez for the East Coast getaway and instead chose to get in some quality time with two of the children he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.