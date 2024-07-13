Scarlett Johansson cracks jokes with Channing Tatum at the premiere of their new film

Scarlett Johansson leaves Channing Tatum cracking up on her jokes as they attended the Spanish premiere of their new movie Fly Me To The Moon.

On Thursday, Scarlett was seen making her co-star crack up while they walked the red carpet in Madrid.

According to the Daily Mail, it is pertinent to mention that the co-stars were posing arm-in-arm when Channing started laughing so hard that he covered his face with his hand while Scarlett just smiled alongside the fiancé of Zoe Kravitz.

The blonde beauty flashed her toned legs while she was in a daring black Courreges mini dress with sky-high strappy silver heels. While having a fresh tan, Scarlett had her pulled back while she wore heavy black eyeliner and a beige glossy lip. The actress accessorized with small earrings and a pair of diamond-encrusted hoots.

As far as Channing Tatum is concerned, he donned a pale gray double breasted suit with black buttons and black dress shoes.

While referring her and Channing’s character in Fly Me To The Moon, Scarlett told Entertainment Tonight, “This is the hottest couple I've ever seen. It's absurd.”

Beyond their looks, Scarlett, who is married to Saturday Night Live head writer Colin Jost, also praised the couple for having beauty 'inside and out'.

Furthermore, as per Daily Mail, Scarlett began at length by admitting. “It's not hard to fall in love with Channing Tatum. He's just a wonderfully warm, charismatic person, and he's so professional. He's so kind, the crew loves him. He's like a total prankster and joker and, you know, loves to like pull your pigtails. He's just he's a joy to be around.”

Woody Harrelson and Ray Romano are also in the movie, Fly Me To The Moon, which debuted on July 5 in the US.