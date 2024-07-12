 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share major update after Pat Tillman award

Prince Harry says the Invictus Games Foundation provides a platform for veterans to showcase their resilience and strength through sport and adventurous challenge

July 12, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared first post on their website after the Duke received the Pat Tillman award.

The royal couple shared photos from the award ceremony with caption, ‘THE PAT TILLMAN AWARD FOR SERVICE.’

As per the update, Prince Harry was presented the prestigious Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPY Awards for his work in creating the INVICTUS GAMES.

Named after the late NFL player and Army Ranger Pat Tillman, the award honors individuals who have made a significant impact through service, leadership, and community involvement.

The statement further reads, in his speech, the Duke shared: “The truth is, I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality. This award belongs to them, not to me.”

According to Prince Harry, the Invictus Games Foundation provides a platform for veterans to showcase their 'resilience and strength' through sport and adventurous challenge all year round, while fostering global awareness and admiration for those who have served.

