Prince Harry sparks another controversy over ‘confusing’ ESPY Awards ending

Prince Harry unintentionally sparked another controversy after the ending of ESPY awards showed his Pat Tillman award acceptance again instead of the ‘Best Team’ award.



The ESPY Awards broadcast on ABC ended in confusion and frustration for the viewers as the final award was abruptly cut off and was replaced with a re-run of Harry receiving his accolade.

Taking to social media, viewers expressed their anger and disappointment, with some calling for people responsible for the glitch to get fired.

As per GB News, one frustrated user penned, "Hey ESPN what happened to the end of the ESPYS on the east coast feed?”

Another added, "It came back from a commercial with the Rob Lowe segment, jumped to Prince Harry segment, and then the credits ran."

"I'm so confused how the ESPYs ended - someone getting fired,” one user commented.

It came after Harry received intense criticism for winning the honour, prompting a petition which got over 70,000 signatures from critics.

Snubbing the hate, the Duke of Sussex accepted the award and said, “I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality."

“This award belongs to them, not to me,” added Harry.