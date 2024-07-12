Andy Samberg admits how 'SNL' made him 'fall apart physically'

Andy Samberg just reminisced his time he spent as a part of the Saturday Night Live franchise back in 2012.

In his appearance on Hart to Heart, that airs on Peacock and is hosted by Kevin Hart, Samberg discussed his decision of leaving the late-night comedic show.

The 45-year-old actor told the host, “For me, it was like, I can't actually endure it anymore. But I didn't want to leave.”

"Physically and emotionally, like I was falling apart in my life," the Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum added.

He recalled the affect Saturday Night Live or SNL’s schedule had on him as he starred for seven seasons, that is, from 2005 to 2012.

“Physically, it was taking a heavy toll on me and I got to a place where I was like I hadn’t slept in seven years basically,” he explained to Hart.

“We were writing stuff for the live show Tuesday night all night, the table read Wednesday, then being told now come up with a digital short so write all Thursday, all Thursday night, don’t sleep, get up, shoot Friday, edit all night Friday night and into Saturday, so it’s basically like four days a week you’re not sleeping, for seven years, So I just kinda fell apart physically,” he admitted.