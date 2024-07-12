Miley Cyrus assigns her dad Billy Ray Cyrus BRUTAL label in close circle

Miley Cyrus and dad Billy Ray Cyrus have been estranged since he divorced her mom Tish

Billy Ray Cyrus has seriously hurt his daughter Miley through his divorce with her mom Tish Cyrus. Now, the singer has assigned him a label in her circle of friends.

Billy and his now-estranged wife Firerose began dating soon after he separated from Miley’s mom in 2022, to whom he’d been married for nearly 30 years. A mere six months later he announced his engagement with the Australian singer.

Tish then went on to marry Dominic Purcell in August 2023. Miley walked her mom down the aisle at the wedding, while her siblings Noah, 24, and son Braison, 30, didn’t attend.

Now, Billy and Firerose are going through divorce and are at daggers drawn with allegations of physical abuse and credit card fraud.

“The Cyrus family has been torn apart," a source said to Star.

The tipster noted that Miley "has told friends her dad’s a narcissist."

"It's going to take a lot for her to forgive him, because he caused so much pain," they added.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker brutally snubbed her dad earlier this year during her speech at the Grammys. She took home her first-ever Grammy award for her song Flowers and proceeded to thank her family members by name, leaving out Billy.