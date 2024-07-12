Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet disagree on family planning: Report

Kylie Jenner and her beau Timothee Chalamet are reportedly not on the same page when it comes to starting their family.



A source close to the couple recently told Life & Style, “Kylie thinks Timothée would make a great dad and has even asked him about starting a family together.”

Nonetheless, the source mentioned that the Dune star does not feel the same about welcoming a baby in his life and is solely focused on their romance.

“Timothée was a little taken aback at first and thought maybe Kylie was just kidding but, no, she was dead serious. While he loves kids, he’s going to need time to really think this over,” they added.

The insider also established that the Little Women alum “really admires how calm and self-assured Kylie is,” and they “are very serious about each other.”

Wrapping up the chat, the source reassured the fans that this disagreement hopefully will not bruise their romance as what they share “isn’t some fling. They have genuine feelings for each other.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after a source disclosed to Daily Mail that Timothee is currently not worrying about matters like “when are the babies coming? When is the engagement? When is the future wedding?” in Kylie Jenner romance.