Glen Powell shares real-life storm chasing adventure with 'Twisters' cast

Glen Powell and the cast of Twisters took their on-screen adventure to real life by going storm chasing.

Powell shared exciting experience of storm chasing after filming wrapped with PEOPLE.

At the movie’s premiere in Los Angeles, he said, "Storm chasing, we went, we survived, and probably behind us, you're going to see a lot of the actual storm chasers that we actually went storm chasing with."

Although the actor didn't name which of his co-stars participated, the main cast includes Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, and Brandon Perea.



When asked if storm chasing might become his new hobby, Powell joked, "It takes a long time to travel across the world chasing storms, but maybe I'll find it."

Twisters, a standalone sequel to the 1996 classic Twister, stars Powell as Tyler Owens, a social media influencer known as the Tornado Wrangler.

The story follows Tyler as he convinces his friend Kate Cooper (Edgar-Jones) to join him in storm chasing.

The film is set to release on July 19.