Hoda Kotb spills best parenting advice by Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie

Hoda Kotb spills parenting advice by cohost Jenna Bush Hager

Hoda Kotb shared which of her cohosts has given her the best parenting advice.



The 59-year-old TV personality in an exclusive talk with PEOPLE magazine talked about receiving different parenting advice she received from her cohosts Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie.

"I do have a dead heat between Savannah and Jenna, and I'll tell you why,” she told the outlet. "Savannah has very thoughtful advice, she always gives very thoughtful advice,"

Kotb went on to say, "She has a good way of explaining big concepts in palatable ways. So I usually take a page from her. She always gives good advice in that way, and she's pretty good at reminding you, 'You've tried that 10 times, it didn't work, so why don't you try this thing?' She's good at reminding you of the times you have repeated the same problem and tried the same solution. So she'll offer up another one."

While talking about Jenna’s way of thinking, she said, "I like Jenna because Jenna also assumes everything's always going to work out. Her [advice], ‘They're going to be fine,’ is really, really good."

"She's kind of a realist about all of it," Kotb added. "So I love that Jenna lives in the place of everything's going to be all right. And she's right. So I think that her parenting advice is good too."

"We're all trying not to be overbearing," Kotb concluded.

for those unversed, Kotb is a mother of two daughters 7-year-old Haley and 4-year-old Hope.