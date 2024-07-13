King Charles makes first public statement after Prince Harry received controversial award

King Charles has issued his first public statement after his estranged son Prince Harry received controversial Pat Tillman award.



The monarch made his first statement as he and Idris Elba reunited at a key palace meeting for an impactful charity.

The palace also released King Charles photos from the event, and said “Today at Clarence House His Majesty The King and Prince’s Trust alumnus Idris Elba met with young people to discuss the impact of youth violence and the need to create more positive opportunities for young people."

The King and Idris Elba discussed The Elba Hope Foundation and the impact of their recent ‘Don’t Stop Your Future’ anti knife crime campaign which addresses the rising issue of knife crime among young people.

Included in discussion were young people from several youth organisations, as well as the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer.

According to the Daily Mail, King Charles said to the group of young people whose lives have been affected by violence and those trying to help support others affected: “We’re trying to learn from your experiences. Hopefully there is a chance for the government to help.”



This is King Charles first statement after Harry was presented the prestigious Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPY Awards for his work in creating the invictus games. .