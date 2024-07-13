Kate Middleton finally returns to royal duties amid cancer battle

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is finally returning to her royal duties amid cancer battle as Kensington Palace has confirmed that she will attend the men’s Wimbledon final on Sunday but not the women’s final today.



Royal expert Kate Mansey took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and revealed the palace statement on Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon attendance.

She tweeted, “Kensington Palace confirms that the Princess of Wales will attend the men’s Wimbledon final tomorrow but not the women’s final today.”

However, she said, “Wimbledon chair Debbie Jevans will present the trophy today in the Princess’s absence.”

Another royal expert Roya Nikkhah also tweeted, “The Princess of Wales will attend the Wimbledon men’s singles final tomorrow, while Prince William, president of the FA will be in Berlin to support England for their EURO 2024 final against Spain.”

Kate Middleton, who will be in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Sunday, is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The future queen is currently undergoing cancer treatment and she has only made one public appearance with the royal family in 2024.

Kate Middleton traditionally hands out the award to the winner in her role as the patron.