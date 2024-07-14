Eminem under fire over new song referencing Alec Baldwin's Rust shooting

Eminem has been branded as 'sick and tasteless' due to his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

His latest album has sparked criticism for a controversial reference to Alec Baldwin's involvement in the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

According to Daily Mail, Baldwin is currently on a trial in New Mexico due to the death of the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021 with new Eminem track Fuel including lyrics about the killing.

It is pertinent to mention that in Fuel, Eminem rapped, “But it's in a holster, I proceed to bust it/ F**k around and get popped like Halyna Hutchins.”

In response, one of the fans wrote, “you still listening to this loser? If so, stop it. One wrote: 'Are you still listening to this loser? If so, stop it.”

As Daily Mail reported, other fans penned the lyrics as 'awful' and 'tasteless' while another wrote, “Eminem dissing Halyna Hutchins and Alec Baldwin was not on my 2024 Bingo card.”

In regards to the fans, some lauded the rapper for his bold lyrics on his first album since 2020's Music to Be Murdered By as they wrote, “you wild for that Alec Baldwin bar lol...thank you for being you' and 'Eminem is proving that “cancel culture” doesn’t exist.”

Furthermore, according to Deadline, Baldwin was a producer and the star of Rust when he allegedly shot dead cinematographer Hutchins, a mother-of-one, while filming with a gun that had a live round inside it. The film's director Joel Souza was also injured.

As far as Eminem is concerned, he was also shocked with album track Antichrist - which saw Diddy, Megan Thee Stallion, Kim Kardashian and Jeffrey Epstein name-dropped.