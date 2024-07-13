Alec Baldwin breaks silence after involuntary manslaughter case is dismissed

Alec Baldwin was holding the gun that shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin is speaking out after his involuntary manslaughter case was dismissed by judge.

"There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now," Baldwin wrote via Instagram on July 13.

He added, "To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family."

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice on July 12, during its third day in Santa Fe’s 1st Judicial District Court of New Mexico.

The judge noted that the ammunition that was submitted at the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office was filed separately, saying, “the late discovery of this evidence during trial has impeded the effective use of evidence in such a way that it has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings.”

In a video of the moment, the Boss Baby star can be seen weeping when the judge dismisses the case.

Baldwin was indicted in January after the killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins was shot on the set of Rust from the gun Baldwin was holding. The shooting also injured director Joel Souza, but he didn’t press charges against the actor.

The 66-year-old claimed that he didn’t pull the trigger and doesn’t know how the gun went off or why it contained live ammunition.