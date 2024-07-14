Prince Harry ridiculed for having more awards than work in the US

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for the way his life in the US has been going.

Comments regarding this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she ridiculed the Sussexes for working overtime with their awards because “The Sussexes now have more prizes to their names than years they have been in the United States.”

For those unversed, “In the space of two and a half years they have been taken home a Ripple of Hope award, the NAACP President’s award, a Ms Award, a Gracie Award (for Meghan’s Archetypes podcast), a Living Legends of Aviation award, and the duchess has been named as a Variety Power of Women honouree.”

While counting it all Ms Elser revealed the couple have averaged a new award or accolade every four months since their move to the US in 2022.

With all of this, the expert also said, “Perhaps their free time is not exactly at a premium even though the Sussexes are in the midst of staging a brand re-do.”