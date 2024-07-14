 
Geo News

‘Party Prince' Harry ‘extremely powerful asset' to Royals, reveals expert

Prince Harry recalled for his lively and energetic personality

By
Web Desk

July 14, 2024

Prince Harry’s past glory is being remembered by a Royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is no longer a working Royal after his exit from the UK, was widely popular to his lively personality.

Royal correspondent Sarah Hewson tells the Sun's Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: "Prince Harry was one of the most, if not the most popular member of the Royal Family because of his ability to relate to people.”

"He was seen as relateable. Yes there were the headlines about the 'Party Prince' and whatever… it was part of his charm, his ability to communicate with people.

"He was an extremely powerful force within the Royal Family becayse that knack of reaching people that others couldn't and he had his mother's touch in that way."

Sarah continued: "He was honouring his mother's legacy. He was surrounded by Army colleagues as they were building a centre for disabled children in this tiny African kingdom.

"He was working with children - everything that brought him joy. He was free. He was alive."

She then continued: “think it's really really sad to see just how things have changed.”

