King Charles breaks silence as Kate Middleton set to attend Wimbledon final

King Charles has shared a message of hope and best wishes to team England ahead of their final against Spain today.



The palace released King Charles statement on its on social media handles.

The King says, “Wishing England the best of luck with their #EURO2024 final against Spain this evening.”

King Charles also expressed hope that the trophy will be coming to England. He said with hashtags, “#itscominghome #ThreeLions.”

Earlier, when England reached the final of Euro 2024, King Charles congratulated the team and jokingly urged them to win the tournament without any nerve-shredding last-minute drama.



The King sent the team his "warmest congratulations" after their 2-1 win against The Netherlands on Wednesday evening and his "very best wishes" for Sunday´s final against Spain.

"If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation´s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!" he said.

"Good luck, England."