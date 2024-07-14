 
Geo News

King Charles breaks silence as Kate Middleton set to attend Wimbledon final

The palace released King Charles statement on its social media handles

By
Web Desk

July 14, 2024

King Charles breaks silence as Kate Middleton set to attend Wimbledon final
King Charles breaks silence as Kate Middleton set to attend Wimbledon final

King Charles has shared a message of hope and best wishes to team England ahead of their final against Spain today.

The palace released King Charles statement on its on social media handles.

The King says, “Wishing England the best of luck with their #EURO2024 final against Spain this evening.”

King Charles also expressed hope that the trophy will be coming to England. He said with hashtags, “#itscominghome #ThreeLions.”

Earlier, when England reached the final of Euro 2024, King Charles congratulated the team and jokingly urged them to win the tournament without any nerve-shredding last-minute drama.

The King sent the team his "warmest congratulations" after their 2-1 win against The Netherlands on Wednesday evening and his "very best wishes" for Sunday´s final against Spain.

"If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation´s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!" he said.

"Good luck, England."

Travis Kelce fan teases him about dating Taylor Swift video
Travis Kelce fan teases him about dating Taylor Swift
Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to 'ladies champions' of Wimbledon
Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to 'ladies champions' of Wimbledon
Prince William releases meaningful statement ahead of Kate Middleton's appearance video
Prince William releases meaningful statement ahead of Kate Middleton's appearance
Madonna spotted walking on NYC street with teenage daughter
Madonna spotted walking on NYC street with teenage daughter
Blake Lively gives husband Ryan Renolds cutest shoutout amid his films tour
Blake Lively gives husband Ryan Renolds cutest shoutout amid his films tour
Kate Middleton's finding protection in Princess Charlotte
Kate Middleton's finding protection in Princess Charlotte
King Charles leaves Prince Harry seething and snubbed
King Charles leaves Prince Harry seething and snubbed
Emma Roberts sheds light on her low-profile relation with beau Cody John video
Emma Roberts sheds light on her low-profile relation with beau Cody John