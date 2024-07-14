Jelly Roll impressive weight loss, fun slimed moment at Kids' Choice Awards

Jelly Roll attended the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday.

According to a Variety report, Jelly Roll attended the event along with his two children, 6-year-old daughter Bailee and 9-year-old son Noah.

The singer and his kids were all smiles as they posed for photos in coordinating outfits.

The fun-filled evening included a memorable moment when Jelly Roll took the stage to present an award and got slimed.

Covered in the iconic green goop, he laughed off the playful prank and embraced the Nickelodeon tradition.

Another thing that caught everyone's attention during the singer's appearance was his impressive weight loss.

Jelly Roll, who revealed earlier this year that he had lost over 70 pounds while training for a 5k race, proudly displayed his new physique at the awards show.

Although his wife, Bunnie Xo, was not in attendance, the singer's children from previous relationships were by his side, making it a family affair.