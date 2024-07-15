 
July 15, 2024

Prince Harry saw future flashing in front of eyes after King Charles coronation

Prince Harry was seemingly pushed away by the institution after King Charles coronation.

The Duke of Sussex, who attended his father’s big day in 2023, was asked not to join his sibling at the Buckingham Palace for official photographs.

A source tells Express: “Harry went to Buckingham Palace after the coronation.”

“He was guided away from where the Royal Family were congregating and preparing for the official photographs.

“He was kept completely separate from where the family were set to celebrate which included a private area behind the balcony.”

“It is really an occasion where the monarch’s children should be included whether they are working royals or not,” said the source.

“It certainly raised a few eyebrows in royal circles and signalled to everyone that it was a turning point for the Sussexes,” they noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

