Prince Harry 'stung' as Invictus Games efforts overshadowed by controversy

Prince Harry's recent award has been up for debate as he has been involved in more controversial content.

The Duke of Sussex, who dragged down the Royal Family in his memoir 'Spare' and the famous Oprah Winfrey interview, has raised questions over his Pat Tillman Award.

Speaking about Harry's issues, expert Sarah Hewson reveals: “I think he’s going to be very stung by the backlash to this award."

She told The Sun’s Royal Exclusive: “What he has done through the Invictus Games is extremely laudable; I think it’s the best thing that he has done.



“This is his legacy project and there are so many people that would say he has changed their lives, even saved their lives.”

Sarah noted that the backlash “isn’t coming from the usual suspects” -

This comes as Pat Tillman's mother, Mary Tillman, expressed her concerns over Harry's nomination at the ESPYs.

“Prince Harry would respect their opinion,” Sarah explained. “The likes of Lord West, the former Head of the Royal Navy, for example.

“They’re saying he should turn this down, that he doesn’t deserve it - and that’s really, really going to sting for him.”