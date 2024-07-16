 
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'celebrating the best of Jersey'

King Charles presented the New Colour to the Jersey Sea Cadets in their 75th anniversary year

July 16, 2024

King Charles, Queen Camilla 'celebrating the best of Jersey'

King Charles and Queen Camilla are on a two-day visit to the Channel Islands, carrying out engagements in Jersey on Monday.

The visit highlights the special and historic relationship between the Channel Islands and the Royal Family, which stretches back centuries.

At Royal Square, they joined a special sitting of the States Assembly, the island’s parliament comprising 49 elected members.

According to palace, in St Helier, the King and Queen heard about the island’s agriculture, fishing and aquaculture industries on their journey to net zero.

Later in the afternoon, the King presented the New Colour to the Jersey Sea Cadets in their 75th anniversary year.

Following the Parade, they joined a community tea party with local residents, volunteers, parishioners and charity workers.

