Kate Middleton’s latest health update revealed

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s fresh update about her health has been disclosed after she attended Wimbledon final with her daughter Princess Charlotte.



The Princess of Wales attended the Wimbledon men´s final on Sunday in her second public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis, receiving cheers as she walked onto court to present the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz.

At the end of the match, Kate walked onto the grass to more cheers, offering consolatory words and a silver plate to runner-up Novak Djokovic and the winner´s trophy to Alcaraz.

Later, Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, said it was a "privilege" to be in the presence of the princess again.

He also provided health update about Kate Middleton, saying “I´ve said to her that it is very nice to see her in good health.

"She seems to be in good health. That´s obviously very positive news for everyone in this country."

Kate Middleton has been the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club since 2016 and traditionally presents the trophies to the men's and women's singles winners at the tennis tournament.