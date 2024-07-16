Prince William honours Gareth Southgate after he resigns as England manager

Prince William has honoured Gareth Southgate after he said he was resigning as England manager on Tuesday two days after they lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.



"It´s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday´s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager," he said in statement.

Following Gareth Southgate announcement, Prince William shared a photo with him and paid touching tribute.

William said, “Gareth, I want to thank you - not as the President of the FA, but as an England fan. Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest in 2024.

“Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny. And thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved. W.”



