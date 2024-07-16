 
Prince Harry called out for ‘jarring' new move

Prince Harry has faced serious backlash in recent times

July 16, 2024

Prince Harry has been called out by an expert for not seeing “how jarring” his acceptance of the Pat Tillman award must’ve been for Pat’s family.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, received the Pat Tillman Award for service from ESPN at the recent ESPY Awards ceremony. He was given the honor due to his efforts in founding and running the Invictus Games.

However, the Duke received the award after huge backlash from experts and Pat Tillman’s own mother, who called him a “controversial and divisive individual.”

Now, GB News TV host Nana Akua says it was embarrassing for the Prince to accept the award after Pat’s mom made it clear she didn’t want it to go to him.

Akua wrote: "How can they not see how jarring this must be for Pat's mother and family? It beggars belief."

"They don't want him to pick up the award even if he believes he is picking it up on behalf of others, he should respect that. Any last shred of credibility is well and truly gone. How embarrassing,” she added.

