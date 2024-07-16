‘Strictly Come Dancing' bosses announce strict rehearsal rules after scan

'Strictly Come Dancing' is facing more controversy as Zara McDermott speaks out

Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals will now be policed by a member of BBC staff after multiple high-profile complaints of misconduct.

The BBC and producer BBC Studios have come up with measures to avoid future misconduct. The measures include placing a staff member in every rehearsal and bringing in two dedicated welfare producers to train the staff.

BBC’s unscripted boss Kate Phillips said: “Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for the vast majority of those who have taken part, if issues are raised with us, or we’re made aware of inappropriate behaviour, we will always take that seriously and act.”

“Concerns that have arisen have been fundamentally related to training and rehearsals. The decisive steps we have taken and are announced today, act to further strengthen the welfare and support in place for everyone involved with this production,” she added.

This comes after former contestant Zara McDermott spoke out about “gross misconduct” by her dance partner Graziano Di Prima, who has now exited the show and apologized for his behaviour.

The show previously faced a huge scandal when Amanda Abbington came out with allegations against her dance partner Giovanni Pernice. Pernice too has announced that he’s leaving the show.