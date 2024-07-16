Photo: Heidi Klum reacts to Sofia Vergara's new beau: 'Couldn't party'

Heidi Klum broke silence on her close pal Sofia Vergara’s new boyfriend, Justin Saliman.

In a latest chat with Entertainment Tonight, the former super-mogul weighed in on her friend’s new man.

She kicked off the discussion by reflecting on Sofia’s birthday celebration last week, "I just came back in town, and [Sofia] was like, 'Come over, we're having a birthday party.' “

“You don't have to ask me twice, and you know she always has the best cake. Once I say I love the cake, she sends you the cake that you love. She's a very good friend," Heidi even mentioned.

Spilling the beans on the birthday party, the 51-year-old added that it was "great to have all [her] friends around," especially Justin who she branded as "such a sweetheart."

She also disclosed that they "couldn't party super late because he had an operation at 7:00 in the morning" as "he's a doctor.”

“He's very busy, he's helping people, so it's all good," she commented.

Wrapping up the chat, Heidi admitted that she was "very happy" for Sofia and her new partner.