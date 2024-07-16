 
Geo News

Heidi Klum reacts to Sofia Vergara's new beau: 'Couldn't party'

Sofia Vergara is now dating Justin Saliman after divorce

By
Web Desk

July 16, 2024

Photo: Heidi Klum reacts to Sofia Vergaras new beau: Couldnt party
Photo: Heidi Klum reacts to Sofia Vergara's new beau: 'Couldn't party'

Heidi Klum broke silence on her close pal Sofia Vergara’s new boyfriend, Justin Saliman.

In a latest chat with Entertainment Tonight, the former super-mogul weighed in on her friend’s new man.

She kicked off the discussion by reflecting on Sofia’s birthday celebration last week, "I just came back in town, and [Sofia] was like, 'Come over, we're having a birthday party.' “

“You don't have to ask me twice, and you know she always has the best cake. Once I say I love the cake, she sends you the cake that you love. She's a very good friend," Heidi even mentioned.

Spilling the beans on the birthday party, the 51-year-old added that it was "great to have all [her] friends around," especially Justin who she branded as "such a sweetheart."

She also disclosed that they "couldn't party super late because he had an operation at 7:00 in the morning" as "he's a doctor.”

“He's very busy, he's helping people, so it's all good," she commented.

Wrapping up the chat, Heidi admitted that she was "very happy" for Sofia and her new partner. 

'Despicable Me' dethrones 'Shrek' with THIS box office milestone
'Despicable Me' dethrones 'Shrek' with THIS box office milestone
Hugh Jackman goes 'beyond my 25 years' as Logan in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' video
Hugh Jackman goes 'beyond my 25 years' as Logan in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes share ‘strictly friendly' bond: Source video
Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes share ‘strictly friendly' bond: Source
Ariana Grande gears to 'represent passion for creativity' with new gig
Ariana Grande gears to 'represent passion for creativity' with new gig
‘Strictly Come Dancing' bosses announce strict rehearsal rules after scan
‘Strictly Come Dancing' bosses announce strict rehearsal rules after scan
Emma Roberts radiates joy with Cody John in engagement announcement
Emma Roberts radiates joy with Cody John in engagement announcement
Tom Cruise's former girlfriend Rebecca De Mornay makes rare appearance
Tom Cruise's former girlfriend Rebecca De Mornay makes rare appearance
Shannen Doherty's ‘sad yet beautiful' final moments detailed
Shannen Doherty's ‘sad yet beautiful' final moments detailed