Katie Price drops bombshell revelations in new memoir

Katie Price got candid about her struggling times in new tell-all book

July 17, 2024

Katie Price recently opened up about her financial struggles and going bankrupt.

In her new memoir, This Is Me: The high life. The dark times. The FULL story, Katie Price revealed heartbreaking details of the lesser-known aspects of her life.

Reflecting on the hardships she had battled, Katie penned in the book, "Sometimes it does take a great deal of strength for me to remind myself that I’m OK."

"I have my house, I have my children, I have my family. The other thought that I will repeat to myself over and over again is, ‘nothing is the end of the world',” she even mentioned.

She also admitted to bankruptcy and wrote, "There’s probably nothing I can’t face that hasn’t been thrown at me already. I will always earn more money, I will always fight for my children, and I will never let myself get into the dark place again."

Sharing that she no longer holds a love for money, she continued, "I will get into escorting if I need to, not to sleep with men, just for company. To be on their arm for a dinner date or something,"

"I think I’d be good at that. My mum would tell me I need to work on my table manners first though," Katie concluded. 

