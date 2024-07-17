US urges Taliban to prevent terrorist attacks from Afghan soil

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller is addressing the press briefing on July 15, 2024. — Screengrab/YouTube/US Department of State

Following attacks on security personnel in Pakistan, the US State Department on Tuesday urged the Afghan Taliban to ensure that the terrorist attacks are not launched from their soil.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said this in response to a query seeking his comments on a recent terrorist attack in which seven people, including two security forces personnel and five civilians, including children, were martyred. The security personnel were martyred in an hours-long exchange of fire with the terrorists, and again, these are terrorists coming from the “safe haven in Afghanistan”.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), "On the night between July 15 and 16, the terrorists carried out a cowardly attack on the Rural Health Center (RHC), Kirri Shamozai in the Dera Ismail Khan District and opened indiscriminate fire on RHC staff."

Addressing a news briefing, Miller said: “We do continue to urge the Taliban to ensure that terrorist attacks are not launched from the – from Afghan soil.”

The spokesperson said that it had been a priority for the US in engagements with them, and it continues to be.

He reiterated that the Pakistani people have suffered greatly at the hands of violent extremists and terrorists.

“We have a shared interest with the Pakistani people and the government of Pakistan in combating threats to regional security.”

It is pertinent to mention here that it was the second terrorist attack in a period of 24 hours as eight soldiers were martyred while trying to foil a terrorist infiltration into Bannu Cantonment in the wee hours of July 15.

As per the ISPR, all 10 terrorists who tried to enter the Cantt were killed as they rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the cantonment when their attack failed.

The attacks come as Islamabad has time and again called on the Afghan Taliban administration in Kabul to prevent its soil from being used by various banned outfits for terrorist attacks against Pakistan.

The country, during the second quarter of 2024 witnessed 380 violence-linked fatalities and 220 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, resulting from as many as 240 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations, said a Security Studies (CRSS) Annual Security report.

This includes 236 fatalities among civilians and security forces personnel, the report added.

'Pakistan is in a tough fight': Pentagon

Meanwhile, Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder expressed condolences with the bereaved families of those soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Responding to a question during a press briefing, Ryder said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those soldiers that were lost.”

“Pakistan is in a tough fight at times when it comes to fighting terrorists in the region. And so, certainly saddened to -- to hear that.”

He further said that the US and Pakistan have worked together in the past, and “we continue to discuss ways that we can work together”.

To another query about Pakistan’s demand for modern American weapons to deal with the situation, the spokesperson said: “I don't have anything to announce.”

“We do maintain a -- a security cooperation relationship with Pakistan. And so, I'm -- I'm sure that those discussions are happening via those mechanisms to look at Pakistan's requirements and -- and what the US can do to support,” he added.