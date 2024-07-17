Jojo Siwa talks about security concerns after swatting incident

Jojo Siwa has realized that she needs security with her all the times



On Monday, June 15 during an interview with E! News, the Dance Moms alum opened up about her concern over her security.

A few days ago she got swatted, which means someone made a prank call to the emergency service.

This unexpected incident led her to think about her safety practice.

"This definitely is different," she told the outlet.

“It’s interesting — OK, I guess we’ll get really right into it: I got swatted two nights ago. I haven’t told anybody about this yet. But basically, I showed up to my house, there was four police cars outside," she recalled.

The 21-year-old star noted, “The police asked me, he was like, ‘Why do you not have security with you in this moment?’”

Siwa went on to say, “And I was like, ‘Cause I haven’t needed it yet.’ But now, I do really need it every day with me. So, it definitely has changed in the last month, two months, three months, I guess, since ‘Karma’ came out. It’s been fun to say the least.”

Moreover, in April, Siwa released a new track Karma, featured in her Ep Guilty Pleasure which marked the beginning of her new era as an artist.