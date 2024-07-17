 
Geo News

Kate Middleton hints at returning to royal duties

Kate Middleton also made Wimbledon appearance with her daughter Princess Charlotte

By
Web Desk

July 17, 2024

Kate Middleton hints at returning to royal duties

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton made her second public appearance at Wimbledon on Sunday since her cancer diagnosis.

Kate Middleton’s attendance at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon final hopefully signify her treatment is going well and she would be back to her regular duties relatively soon.

The future queen, who is still undergoing preventative chemotherapy to treat an undisclosed form of cancer, has also seemingly hinted at returning to royal duties as she and Prince William have made a joint decision.

According to a report by the GB News, William and Kate appear to be on a drive to win over further support in Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish communities by hiring a key adviser to be part of their expanding 'on the ground' team.

The royal couple have taken the decision to hire new advisor nearly almost two years after taking on their Wales titles.

An executive search firm in Britain has posted a job advert for an Assistant Private Secretary ("APS"), Wales & UK on behalf of Kensington Palace.

The latest decision by Kate Middleton hinted at her return to royal duties relatively soon.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry romance like ‘Hollywood script' for US
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry romance like ‘Hollywood script' for US
Sofía Vergara's ex husband Joe Manganiello breaks silence on their divorce
Sofía Vergara's ex husband Joe Manganiello breaks silence on their divorce
Jojo Siwa talks about security concerns after swatting incident
Jojo Siwa talks about security concerns after swatting incident
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle terrified over irresponsible nannies
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle terrified over irresponsible nannies
Taylor Swift next single from ‘The Tortured Poets Department' dropped
Taylor Swift next single from ‘The Tortured Poets Department' dropped
Meghan Markle in ‘tears' as strawberry jam mocked worldwide
Meghan Markle in ‘tears' as strawberry jam mocked worldwide
Kourtney Kardashian shares insight from daughter Penelope's birthday
Kourtney Kardashian shares insight from daughter Penelope's birthday
Sharon Osbourne faced jewelry robbery 4 times
Sharon Osbourne faced jewelry robbery 4 times