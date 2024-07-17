Kate Middleton hints at returning to royal duties

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton made her second public appearance at Wimbledon on Sunday since her cancer diagnosis.



Kate Middleton’s attendance at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon final hopefully signify her treatment is going well and she would be back to her regular duties relatively soon.

The future queen, who is still undergoing preventative chemotherapy to treat an undisclosed form of cancer, has also seemingly hinted at returning to royal duties as she and Prince William have made a joint decision.

According to a report by the GB News, William and Kate appear to be on a drive to win over further support in Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish communities by hiring a key adviser to be part of their expanding 'on the ground' team.

The royal couple have taken the decision to hire new advisor nearly almost two years after taking on their Wales titles.

An executive search firm in Britain has posted a job advert for an Assistant Private Secretary ("APS"), Wales & UK on behalf of Kensington Palace.

The latest decision by Kate Middleton hinted at her return to royal duties relatively soon.