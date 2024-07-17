King Charles, Queen Camilla display 'telepathic' link amid royal visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla's two-day trip to the Channel Islands has showcased their strong connection, according to a body language expert.



Throughout their visit, the royal couple displayed "genuine smiles,” with the 75-year-old monarch often looking to ensure his Queen was by his side.

Speaking with The Express, body language expert Darren Stanton noted that Camilla is Charles's "rock," as she provides him support and reassurance during public outings and royal visits.

"The King is always happy to be with Camilla, he enjoys events on his own but he prefers it when they are together. He often looks around to see if she is in sight - she is very much his rock,” he said.

The expert went on to explain, "It's obvious from their constant matching and mirroring of each other’s gestures, as well as the little signals of reassurance they give each other, that they have a telepathic connection.”

“A connection like that only comes with deep love and trust,” he added. "They both showed plenty of genuine smiles. Camilla clearly loves outings and interacting with people, while the King took it in his stride."