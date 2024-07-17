Glen Powell spills the beans on parents' cameo in new movie 'Twisters'

Glen Powell recently opened up about his parents’s cameo in latest movie, Twisters.



In a new chat with Us Weekly, the Anyone But You hitmaker shared, “They get quite a few frames in this movie!”

He went on to add, “So they have some good screen time, they have some very good screen time, and they’re in the cowboy hats and the boots and the whole get up.”

“They look great. I mean, they’re from Texas, so they should look very comfortable in that look. They nailed it,” the 35-year-old actor continued.

It is pertinent to mention here that Glen’s parent’s, Glen Powell Sr. and Cyndy, share a brood of three after tying the knot in November 1984.

They have also appeared in several of Glen’s previous projects like Spy Kids 3 and Anyone But You.

The synopsis of the just released flick, Twisters, reads as, “Haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado, Kate Cooper gets lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi, to test a groundbreaking new tracking system.”

“She soon crosses paths with Tyler Owens, a charming but reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures. As storm season intensifies, Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves in a fight for their lives as multiple systems converge over central Oklahoma,” it concludes.