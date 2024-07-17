Billy Ray succeeds in gaining emergency motion against Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus might just be winning his case against estranged wife, Firerose.

A Tennessee judge from the court granted the Achy Breaky Heart hit-maker an emergency motion to cease Firerose’s use of the country music star’s credit cards.

The order, filed on July 10 and now obtained by PEOPLE magazine, stated that the Williamson County judge found “no legitimate reason for [Firerose] to have access to and to make any additional charges” to Cyrus’ finances

In the statement, all of the credit cards were ordered to be ceased and restrained Firerose from utilizing them, an order effective immediately.

Describing the events that occurred during the hearing, the statement also noted that the two are supposed to “exchange income and expense statements as well as asset and liability statements” by July 11, and must engage in “good faith meditation” no later than August 31.

This ruling from the court comes weeks after Billy Ray Cyrus filed for an emergency motion requesting a temporary restraining order against Firerose from “unauthorized” use of his personal and business credit cards.