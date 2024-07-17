 
Geo News

Halsey sparks engagement news in latest outing with beau Avan Jogia

Halsey and Avan Jogia had an intimate picnic together in New York City

By
Web Desk

July 17, 2024

Halsey sparks engagement news with latest outing with beau Avan Jogia
Halsey sparks engagement news with latest outing with beau Avan Jogia

Halsey might have just found her lover to whom she would never lie!

The Him and I hit-maker, who has been dating Nickelodeon star, Avan Jogia, have sparked engagement speculations, as the singer, who goes by the pronouns, she/they, sported a rather huge gem on her ring finger, as per Page Six.

Avan and Halsey were spotted having a really intimate and rather PDA packed picnic in New York City.

The green coloured rock, surrounded by smaller gems, could be seen on the Without Me singer’s hand as she sat on the Victorious alum’s lap and flaunted the gold banded ornament.

Halsey sparks engagement news in latest outing with beau Avan Jogia

Halsey also seemed to be rather head over heels for the 32-year-old Canadian actor as they had their picnic sitting on the grass, holding each other tightly in a loving embrace.

They could be seen enjoying a rather simple meal for their outing, as Halsey and Avan shared bread, cheese and a bottle of wine to have.

She rocked reddish shocking pink coloured hair and a purple mini dress with cowboy boots while Ghost Wars star sported a casual attire of a button-up shirt, slacks and sneakers.

Halsey and Avan have been associated together ever since the two were spotted locking lips with each other in Los Angeles, back in 2023.

Tom Sandoval takes major step after Ariana Madix allegations video
Tom Sandoval takes major step after Ariana Madix allegations
Billy Ray succeeds in gaining emergency motion against Firerose
Billy Ray succeeds in gaining emergency motion against Firerose
Glen Powell all hearts for 'supportive' parents: 'The greatest gift'
Glen Powell all hearts for 'supportive' parents: 'The greatest gift'
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon on same page about relationship future
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon on same page about relationship future
Harry Connick Jr. reveals favourite part of movie with Sandra Bullock
Harry Connick Jr. reveals favourite part of movie with Sandra Bullock
Katie Price set to undergo more surgeries in the upcoming days
Katie Price set to undergo more surgeries in the upcoming days
Madonna announces exciting career update
Madonna announces exciting career update
Tom Sandoval takes big measure to save skin amid Rachel Leviss' allegations
Tom Sandoval takes big measure to save skin amid Rachel Leviss' allegations