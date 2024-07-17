Halsey sparks engagement news in latest outing with beau Avan Jogia

Halsey sparks engagement news with latest outing with beau Avan Jogia

Halsey might have just found her lover to whom she would never lie!

The Him and I hit-maker, who has been dating Nickelodeon star, Avan Jogia, have sparked engagement speculations, as the singer, who goes by the pronouns, she/they, sported a rather huge gem on her ring finger, as per Page Six.

Avan and Halsey were spotted having a really intimate and rather PDA packed picnic in New York City.

The green coloured rock, surrounded by smaller gems, could be seen on the Without Me singer’s hand as she sat on the Victorious alum’s lap and flaunted the gold banded ornament.

Halsey also seemed to be rather head over heels for the 32-year-old Canadian actor as they had their picnic sitting on the grass, holding each other tightly in a loving embrace.

They could be seen enjoying a rather simple meal for their outing, as Halsey and Avan shared bread, cheese and a bottle of wine to have.

She rocked reddish shocking pink coloured hair and a purple mini dress with cowboy boots while Ghost Wars star sported a casual attire of a button-up shirt, slacks and sneakers.

Halsey and Avan have been associated together ever since the two were spotted locking lips with each other in Los Angeles, back in 2023.