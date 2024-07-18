 
Geo News

Prince Harry safely saved by Donald Trump assassination attempt

Prince Harry dodges humiliation as Donald Trump gets attacked

By
Web Desk

July 18, 2024

Prince Harry’s ESPY nomination humiliation has been safely overpowered by the assisination attempt on Donald Trump.

The Duke of Sussex criticism over credibility to accept Pat Tillman Award for sports achievements has now cooled off as IS has found a bigger headline to ponder upon.

Eric Schiffer, chair of Reputation Management Consultants told Newsweek: "Harry is only slightly injured by the association or by his move to accept the award. He will absolutely survive this in part because of the media cycle. No one really paid much attention given the contrast to what happened since Trump was shot."

This comes as Pat Tillman’s mother, Mary Tillman, gave her disapproval for Harry’s nomination.

She said: "I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award."

Colin Jost opens up about Scarlett Johansson's daughter Rose
Colin Jost opens up about Scarlett Johansson's daughter Rose
Christina Hall enjoys sleepover with kids following split from Josh Hall
Christina Hall enjoys sleepover with kids following split from Josh Hall
Jennifer Lopez forces Ben Affleck to 'play along' amid marital woes: Source video
Jennifer Lopez forces Ben Affleck to 'play along' amid marital woes: Source
Blake Shelton admits 'it's a Post Malone world' in latest concert duet video
Blake Shelton admits 'it's a Post Malone world' in latest concert duet
Matty Healy's fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel hints she's ready for big commitment
Matty Healy's fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel hints she's ready for big commitment
Kesha aspires to 'change the world' for young musical artists
Kesha aspires to 'change the world' for young musical artists
Justin Timberlake 'crying the blues' with new move: Source
Justin Timberlake 'crying the blues' with new move: Source
Kerry Washington praises John Stamos' hilarious performance in ‘UnPrisoned'
Kerry Washington praises John Stamos' hilarious performance in ‘UnPrisoned'