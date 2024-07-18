Prince Harry safely saved by Donald Trump assassination attempt

Prince Harry’s ESPY nomination humiliation has been safely overpowered by the assisination attempt on Donald Trump.



The Duke of Sussex criticism over credibility to accept Pat Tillman Award for sports achievements has now cooled off as IS has found a bigger headline to ponder upon.

Eric Schiffer, chair of Reputation Management Consultants told Newsweek: "Harry is only slightly injured by the association or by his move to accept the award. He will absolutely survive this in part because of the media cycle. No one really paid much attention given the contrast to what happened since Trump was shot."

This comes as Pat Tillman’s mother, Mary Tillman, gave her disapproval for Harry’s nomination.

She said: "I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award."