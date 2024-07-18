Prince Harry rejection as ‘Spare' no longer gives ‘excitement'

Prince Harry’s famous memoir has lost popularity as publishers seemingly refuse to generate new copies.



With the Duke of Sussex’s deteriorating relations with the Royal Family, it is conjectured that Harry’s publishing team sees no advertising margin to released a paper back cover for his book.

Writing in the Scottish Daily Mail, Ephraim Hardcastle remarked: "Eighteen months after publication of Prince Harry's Spare and still no sign of the paperback version."

Hardcastle continued: "Publishers are usually swift to get one on the market, especially if they can market it as containing 'sensational' new material. But it seems Harry has no new spare excitement to impart."

He added: "His family has kept him at arm's length, aware that anything they say could be taken down and used in evidence against them."

On the contrary, elder brother Prince William has been recorded as a headstrong character by one of the Royal experts.

Expert Jennie Bond tells OK! Magazine: "William has always been a strong character. I think his broken childhood made him tough and resolute."