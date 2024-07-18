 
Geo News

Prince Harry rejection as ‘Spare' no longer gives ‘excitement'

Prince Harry popularity in trouble with ‘Spare’ problems

By
Web Desk

July 18, 2024

Prince Harry’s famous memoir has lost popularity as publishers seemingly refuse to generate new copies.

With the Duke of Sussex’s deteriorating relations with the Royal Family, it is conjectured that Harry’s publishing team sees no advertising margin to released a paper back cover for his book.

Writing in the Scottish Daily Mail, Ephraim Hardcastle remarked: "Eighteen months after publication of Prince Harry's Spare and still no sign of the paperback version."

Hardcastle continued: "Publishers are usually swift to get one on the market, especially if they can market it as containing 'sensational' new material. But it seems Harry has no new spare excitement to impart."

He added: "His family has kept him at arm's length, aware that anything they say could be taken down and used in evidence against them."

On the contrary, elder brother Prince William has been recorded as a headstrong character by one of the Royal experts.

Expert Jennie Bond tells OK! Magazine: "William has always been a strong character. I think his broken childhood made him tough and resolute."

Kate Middleton, Prince William make big plans for Prince Louis
Kate Middleton, Prince William make big plans for Prince Louis
King Charles 'inner anxiety' demands special checks from Queen Camilla, says expert
King Charles 'inner anxiety' demands special checks from Queen Camilla, says expert
Jenny McCarthy shares surprising annual tradition with husband Donnie Wahlberg
Jenny McCarthy shares surprising annual tradition with husband Donnie Wahlberg
Meghan Markle ‘unladylike habit' after drinking alcohol laid bare
Meghan Markle ‘unladylike habit' after drinking alcohol laid bare
Sofia Vergara pens gratitude note for 2024 Emmy Awards nomination
Sofia Vergara pens gratitude note for 2024 Emmy Awards nomination
Joe Jonas sets to release first solo album
Joe Jonas sets to release first solo album
King Charles faces 'treason' over hilarious ‘House of Lords' faux pas, says internet
King Charles faces 'treason' over hilarious ‘House of Lords' faux pas, says internet
Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O'Connor tackle family plans after Sofia Vergara's claims
Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O'Connor tackle family plans after Sofia Vergara's claims